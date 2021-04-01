Rally Trading Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $141.88 million and $13.43 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00386521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.19 or 0.00807724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,376,257 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

