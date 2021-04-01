The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.08

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $250.08 and last traded at $250.08, with a volume of 3267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

