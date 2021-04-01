USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.46

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 8984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.