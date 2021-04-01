Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $124.89 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Contentos has a market capitalization of $124.89 million and $20.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00643746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,965,550,891 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

