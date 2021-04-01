Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00014253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $428.05 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00386521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.19 or 0.00807724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029197 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,517,253 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

