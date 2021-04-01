Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,475,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $619,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

