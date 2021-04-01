Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,475,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.
NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $619,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
