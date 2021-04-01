BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 22,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,683,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

