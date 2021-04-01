Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,800 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 372,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

