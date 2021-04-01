Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 4,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,317. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

