Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Up 7.6%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.25. 5,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 788,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.