Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.40. 106,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

