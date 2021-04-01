West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $10.07 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $178.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,571. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

