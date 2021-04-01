Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

VUG stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.04 and its 200 day moving average is $245.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

