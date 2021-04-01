West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 26,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

