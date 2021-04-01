Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.