Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2,311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.