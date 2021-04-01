First National Bank of Omaha Sells 10,155 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

