Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

