UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 30,925 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $52,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,683,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BHP Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 102,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,866. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

