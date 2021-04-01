Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AllianceBernstein (AB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB):

4/1/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/31/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/29/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

3/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

3/25/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/25/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after buying an additional 320,772 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

