UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 335,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 432.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 33,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

