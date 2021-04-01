UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.47. 12,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,979. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,169 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

