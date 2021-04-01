UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 16,765 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.93.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,064. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,850.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.