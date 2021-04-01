UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 456,250 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,214,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000.

LFTRU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,400. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

