25,195 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Peloton Interactive comprises 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 142,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,349 shares of company stock valued at $50,357,740. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

