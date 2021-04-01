Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $1.39 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Pinterest makes up approximately 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,284,946.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

