Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. CF Acquisition Corp. IV comprises about 2.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFIVU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 16,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

