Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $70.63

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

