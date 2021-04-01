Brokerages Set SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.