NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). NOV posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

