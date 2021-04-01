Dash (DASH) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $231.07 or 0.00389748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.33 or 0.05279923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,057,095 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

