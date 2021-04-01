Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $544.77 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $544.77 million and approximately $85.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00645501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.