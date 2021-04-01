BitBall 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,138.69 or 0.99749010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00104854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

