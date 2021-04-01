US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 888 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 346,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

