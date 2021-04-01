Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

