Truist Financial Corp Acquires 32,143 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $57,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

