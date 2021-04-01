Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 76.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.09.

SHOP opened at $1,106.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,112.42. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

