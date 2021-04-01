Financial Architects Inc Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

