Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,565. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.