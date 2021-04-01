Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 76,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

