Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $207,639.00. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders have sold 922,595 shares of company stock worth $6,205,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 70,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a P/E ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

