Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.5 days.
Sandston stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sandston has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Sandston Company Profile
