Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.5 days.

Sandston stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Sandston has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

