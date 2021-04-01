Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 38,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,662. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
