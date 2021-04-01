Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 38,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,662. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.