Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.