Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,881. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

