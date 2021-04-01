UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.93. 599,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

