UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

