Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Lowered by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 4.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,600,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

BKR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 160,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

