Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Issues Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 68,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,438. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

