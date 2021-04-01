J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 221.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

SBRY stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 238.80 ($3.12). 1,608,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,628. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

